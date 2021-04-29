Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $276,000.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $56.36. 1,232,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,104. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,230,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,892 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $84,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

