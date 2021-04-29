Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $387,700.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total value of $387,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $195.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.90 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.48.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

