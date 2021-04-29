Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ZRSEF remained flat at $$377.00 during trading hours on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $363.80 and a 1 year high of $547.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.94.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

