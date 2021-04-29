Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 46,700 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.