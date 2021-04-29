Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $198.08. 43,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,382. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

