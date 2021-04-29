Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $7.65 Million Stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Colony Capital worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,259,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 1,018.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,908,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,695 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 440.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,430,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,456 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,456 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Capital stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Colony Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.22.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

