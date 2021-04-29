Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 4,200 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $27.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,594.72. 4,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,594. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,201.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,524.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,583.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $570.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

