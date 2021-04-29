Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 76,100 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 76,100 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,846 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 373,426 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $177.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,194. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.09.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

