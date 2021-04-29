Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168,195 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.46. 846,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,119,816. The company has a market cap of $247.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

