$0.04 EPS Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstroNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $111.95 million, a P/E ratio of -119.38, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

