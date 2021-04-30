-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Conformis posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

CFMS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 502,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,547. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Conformis by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conformis by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

