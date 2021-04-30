$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.55. Ovintiv reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 286%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.37.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,023,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,328,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

