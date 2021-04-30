$0.94 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Shares of CTSH opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

