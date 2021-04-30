0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001436 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $666,856.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

