-$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) will announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $391.91 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth about $2,331,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEA traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.19. 22,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,294. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $302.12 million, a P/E ratio of 219.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

