-$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the highest is ($1.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of ($6.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

RRGB stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. 4,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.85.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. THB Asset Management bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 90,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

