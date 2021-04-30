$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SON. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.