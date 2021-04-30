$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.35. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $148.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.40.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

