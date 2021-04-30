$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $98.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

LVS opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

