$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average is $120.96.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

