$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI opened at $158.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.90. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $100.09 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

