$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.91 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $801.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $7.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.39.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $321.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -123.73 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $155.03 and a 12-month high of $331.17.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

