$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.44. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $216.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

