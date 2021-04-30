$114.31 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report sales of $114.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $113.90 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $94.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $493.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.48 million to $495.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $585.89 million, with estimates ranging from $578.62 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million.

Several research analysts have commented on RPD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,438 shares of company stock worth $967,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rapid7 by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

RPD traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $81.25. 710,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,734. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

