12,291 Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

