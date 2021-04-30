12,531 Shares in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 185,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,502 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $987,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Get American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VALQ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,766. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.