$165.68 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce sales of $165.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.56 million and the highest is $167.39 million. Life Storage posted sales of $146.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $689.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $670.90 million to $701.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $733.19 million, with estimates ranging from $693.60 million to $767.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,308. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59. Life Storage has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $95.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,855,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 26.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 20,030.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 167.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 127,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 80,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

