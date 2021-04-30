$182.43 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will report $182.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $185.96 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $183.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $743.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $760.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $795.35 million, with estimates ranging from $783.10 million to $807.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 506,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,336. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

