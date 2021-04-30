190,799 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Itron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Itron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.58.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

