$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.11. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

