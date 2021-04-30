$2.27 EPS Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $10.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.49. The company had a trading volume of 78,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $430.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

