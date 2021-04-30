$2.42 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will report earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.61. Trinseo posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 830.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,844 shares of company stock worth $5,789,767 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth $69,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

