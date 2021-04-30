$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. H&R Block posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HRB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 1,510,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,110. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in H&R Block by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,928 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 292.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,937 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

