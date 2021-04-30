21,923 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

