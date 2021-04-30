22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,368 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XXII traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 159,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,979. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

In related news, Director Roger D. O’brien bought 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

