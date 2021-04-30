22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading Up 6.5%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shares were up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 166,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,145,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

In related news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger D. O’brien purchased 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

