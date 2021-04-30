24,647 Shares in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Protara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $11.39 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

