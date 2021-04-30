$27.07 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to post $27.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the lowest is $26.80 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $47.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $123.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $127.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.17 million, with estimates ranging from $142.70 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of SOI opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 165,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.