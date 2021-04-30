2,811 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,401,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

