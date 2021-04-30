3,000 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.