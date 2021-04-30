343,000 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 343,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000.

DHHCU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

