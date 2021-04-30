$36.02 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post $36.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.93 million. Greenlane reported sales of $33.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $161.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.85 million to $167.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $204.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of GNLN opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock worth $582,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 702,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.