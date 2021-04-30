3,707 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

