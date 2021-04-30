3,824 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQDH opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.86. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.39 and a 12-month high of $96.87.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.