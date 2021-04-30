3M (NYSE:MMM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3M in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of MMM opened at $199.05 on Thursday. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.91. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 22.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 26.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

