3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.200-9.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.79 billion-$34.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.40 billion.3M also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.20-9.70 EPS.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $197.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

