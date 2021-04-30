$45.67 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce $45.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.10 million and the lowest is $44.24 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $46.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $192.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.71 million to $201.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $224.62 million, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $246.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. 78 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,227. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $56.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.74 million, a PE ratio of 116.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

