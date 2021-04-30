$454.55 Million in Sales Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will report sales of $454.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.90 million. W. R. Grace & Co. posted sales of $421.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CL King downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Shares of NYSE:GRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.56. The company had a trading volume of 56,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,181. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.81 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

