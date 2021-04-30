50,700 Shares in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 61,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000.

GHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:GHG opened at $12.88 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

