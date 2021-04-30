550 Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG opened at $44.61 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

